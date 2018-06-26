CommoditAg Welcomes Fifth Retailer Partner

After launching in 2017, CommoditAg continues to add retailer partners to its network for its online ecommerce platform. Six Liqui-Grow warehouses in northern Illinois and Iowa will now be part of CommoditAg.

The site serves farmers through local ag retail but with an online ecommerce platform offering crop protection, plant nutrition and adjuvants. The other retailer partners include: MKC in Kansas, Landmark Services in Wisconsin, Sunrise Cooperative in Ohio and The Equity in Illinois.

“Liqui-Grow, a division of Twin State Inc., is a powerful, innovative ag retailer who understands change and meeting customer expectations. We know Liqui-Grow will be a great complement to CommoditAg’s existing powerhouse group of ag retailers,” Tim Bence, CommoditAg’s chief operations officer said in a news release.

Twin State is based in Davenport, Iowa and has been in business for 60 years.

“At Liqui-Grow, servicing growers has always been our top priority. Offering farmers additional purchasing options makes sense because each operation is unique and evolving,” Scott Tinsman, Jr., Co-Owner of Twin State Inc., said in a news release.

This retail partner news comes a month after CommoditAg launched CommoditAg Live, which is a feature that allows customers to identify if a product is in-stock at a warehouse for same day pickup or they can elect to have their product shipped.

“The addition of two Liqui-Grow warehouses located in Roseville and Prophetstown, IL and four locations in Iowa: Hampton, Traer, Mt. Pleasant and DeWitt, will make CommoditAg’s same-day-pickup even easier. All this and no membership fee. We call this convenience powered by trust,” Cheryl McWhorter CommoditAg’s VP of business alignment said in a press release.