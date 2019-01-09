CommoditAg Adds Strategic Consultant

CommoditAg was launched in late 2017.
( CommoditAg )

With a 35-year career in agribusiness, David Parker has signed on as a strategic consultant for CommoditAg, which was launched in late 2017.

“CommoditAg’s business model proactively ties traditional ag retail and e-commerce together providing growers the opportunity of choice and the ability to purchase agricultural inputs through different channels to fit their individual needs,” Parker said in a news release. “In addition to my other on-going responsibilities, I’m looking forward to helping this group of innovative retailers deliver the best customer experience for farmers and adapt to this ever-changing market.”

As chief strategy consultant, Parker will focus on strengthening key relationships with suppliers and retailers, serving as an industry liaison spokesperson, and using his consulting skills for long-range objectives.

“David brings to CommoditAg a unique set of skills and experiences that will enhance CommoditAg’s capabilities to fulfill our objective of offering the best omni-channel experience for our growers,” said Bruce Vernon, CEO and board chairman for CommoditAg in a news release. “No one in the industry has the name recognition and capacity to deliver upon the promise of CommoditAg better than David Parker.”

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments