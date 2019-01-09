CommoditAg Adds Strategic Consultant

With a 35-year career in agribusiness, David Parker has signed on as a strategic consultant for CommoditAg, which was launched in late 2017.

“CommoditAg’s business model proactively ties traditional ag retail and e-commerce together providing growers the opportunity of choice and the ability to purchase agricultural inputs through different channels to fit their individual needs,” Parker said in a news release. “In addition to my other on-going responsibilities, I’m looking forward to helping this group of innovative retailers deliver the best customer experience for farmers and adapt to this ever-changing market.”

As chief strategy consultant, Parker will focus on strengthening key relationships with suppliers and retailers, serving as an industry liaison spokesperson, and using his consulting skills for long-range objectives.

“David brings to CommoditAg a unique set of skills and experiences that will enhance CommoditAg’s capabilities to fulfill our objective of offering the best omni-channel experience for our growers,” said Bruce Vernon, CEO and board chairman for CommoditAg in a news release. “No one in the industry has the name recognition and capacity to deliver upon the promise of CommoditAg better than David Parker.”