Comment Period Open For Bioengineered Labeling Rules

5/11/18 Bioengineering Label
USDA is leading the rulemaking process to create a label for food packaging if the recipe includes GMO's or Bio-Engineered foods. ( MGN )
In 2016, Congress passed legislation for a federal label to prevent a patchwork of state labeling laws to label food that has bioengineered ingredients.
The USDA is set to release a draft set of rules on Friday.
Michelle Rook reports from Washington D.C. that the proposed draft could change before the final set of rules goes into effect.
