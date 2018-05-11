Comment Period Open For Bioengineered Labeling Rules

5/11/18 Bioengineering Label
USDA is leading the rulemaking process to create a label for food packaging if the recipe includes GMO's or Bio-Engineered foods. ( MGN )

In 2016, Congress passed legislation for a federal label to prevent a patchwork of state labeling laws to label food that has bioengineered ingredients.

The USDA is set to release a draft set of rules on Friday.

Michelle Rook reports from Washington D.C. that the proposed draft could change before the final set of rules goes into effect.

Watch the story on AgDay above.

