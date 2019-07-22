Comment Period Extended For FMCSA Younger Truck Driver Pilot Program

Submit comments on the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) potential pilot program that would allow 18-20-year-old drivers to operate commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) in interstate commerce. Comments are due on or before Aug. 14.

ARA has made it easy for you to send comments in support of the pilot program because we believe it will be a great opportunity for younger drivers to gain training in operating CMVs in the private sector while also filling a growing need for drivers among agricultural retailers and distributors.

Specifically, FMCSA is requesting comments on the training, qualifications, driving limitations, and vehicle safety systems that should be taken into consideration when developing a potential second pilot program for younger drivers without military experience.

Click here to send your comments to the FMCSA before they close on the new deadline of Aug. 14!

