Colorado Consultant Talks About Prescriptive Practices

How many prescriptions can you effectively place on a single acre? That’s a question farmers routinely ask Cory Gilbert when they want to begin using variable-rate practices. Most are surprised by his response.

“We haven’t reached a limit yet with proper planning and management in place,” Gilbert told farmers at the Farm Journal AgTech Expo.

Before using prescriptions, he says farmers must have already implemented solid zone management practices that provide a stable data set and a spatial soil-sampling program. Don’t underestimate the value of your data set and soil sampling practices—they are the basis for every prescriptive decision you’ll make.

“With those in place, you can begin to analyze the value of the prescriptions because all yield variability is either soil related, management influenced or environmentally driven,” explains Gilbert, owner of On Target Ag Solutions, Burlington, Colo.

Gilbert has come to expect a 5-bu. to 7-bu. increase in a side-by-side variable-rate pass next to a flat rate pass using the same amount of inputs, whether nitrogen or seed, just because of the field’s variability.

Here are four additional takeaways from his presentation.