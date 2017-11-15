Collaboration Provides Farmers with Herbicide-Tolerant Wheat

Colorado Research Foundation, Inc., Albaugh, LLC and Limagrain Cereal Seeds, LLC are releasing two new herbicide-tolerant CoAXium Wheat Production System varieties. They are hard red winter wheats to be launched in the fall of 2018 in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana and parts of Oregon and Washington.

The new varieties, Incline AX and LCS Fusion AX, will be available under the PlainsGold brand by Colorado Wheat Research Foundation. “The CoAXium Wheat Production System is the product of vision, innovation and collaboration. Colorado wheat farmers, Wheat Breeding and Weed Science teams at Colorado State University, and our commercial partners are excited to implement this technology at home and share it with farmers around the country and the world. Incline AX is the first CoAXium wheat variety to help showcase the power of working together toward a common goal,” says Brad Erker, executive director at Colorado Wheat.

“CoAXium Wheat Production System was built from the ground up with innovation, performance and grower value in mind,” says Chad Shelton, global proprietary products director at Albaugh LLC. “With the commercial launch of Incline AX and LCS Fusion AX wheat varieties, growers in the U.S. wheat market will start to maximize their return on investment by controlling tough winter annual grasses, including Group 2 (ALS) resistant biotypes. The CoAXium Wheat Production System is a combination of a patented herbicide trait, elite varieties, a new herbicide brand and a strong focus on industry stewardship.”