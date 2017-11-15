Climate Partners with Deveron for On-Demand Aerial Imagery

Climate Corporation, subsidiary of Monsanto, is partnering with Deveron UAS Corp. to deliver aerial imagery data with Climate’s analytics platform.

“Deveron has built a broad network of drones and sensors across North America to Provide farmers with more data solutions to manage field variability, and we look forward to working with them to equip more farmers with data-rich imagery insights to make the best decisions for their operations,” says Mark Young, chief technology officer for Climate.

Deveron, a Canada-based corporation, is a full-service drone data company. Each drone can fly up to eight times per day to collect and analyze data for farmers. Currently Deveron offers services in Canada and will be expanding to the Corn Belt in the near-term. Climate worked with Deveron the 2017 season and recently expanded its FieldView platform into western Canada.

“Partnering with the Climate FieldView platform will further our ability to bring low cost, high-resolution imagery for more farmers so they can zero in on exactly what’s happening in their fields and gain actionable insights to help them achieve the highest return on investment,” says David MacMillian, president and CEO at Deveron.