Claas Debuts the Lexion 6000 Series Straw Walker Combines

Claas is expanding its harvesting lineup with the new Lexion 6000 Series straw walker combines. The series is geared for crops such as wheat, canola and grass seed.

With two new models to choose from, the new Lexion 6000 Series combines are designed to create efficient separation without over threshing grain or damaging straw. The increased capacity of the new Lexion 6900 and 6800 models provide up to 25% more throughput.

“With exceptional, fuel-efficient throughput; gentler grain handling; and the highest straw quality, the new Lexion 6900 and 6800 combines make no compromises,” said Blake McOllough, product manager – combines, Claas of America, in a news release.

Key features of the new machines include:

Transport speed up to 25 mph

The APS Synflow Walker threshing and separation system built with the straightest crop flow in the industry and an accelerator drum for constant crop acceleration, efficient grain separation and gentle straw handling without having to make any sacrifices.

Grain tank with 385 bu. capacity and an unloading rate of 5.1 bu./second.

In-cab controls and on-the-fly adjustment capabilities

An automation system that makes autonomous and automatic real-time, in-field adjustments

New in-cab conversion capabilities to switch between crops when needed, which reduces crop conversion time by more than 50 percent.

Intuitive cab design enhancements for operator comfort

Automatic central lubrication system and Dynamic Cooling to increase air filter service intervals by up to two weeks, which shortens daily maintenance time.



Learn more about the all-new Lexion 6000 Series combines.