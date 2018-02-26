Cibus Promotes New Vice President of Research

Cibus, a leading plant breeding company, has appointed Noel Sauer to the scientific management team as Vice President of Research.

Sauer founded Cibus’ technology development team and previously served as Director of Technology. She now leads Cibus’ research efforts in developing commercially relevant traits, including disease resistance and healthier oils, in a variety of plants such as canola, rice, flax and potato.

Sauer has contributed to the development of traits in a variety of commercially relevant crops by driving significant advances in Cibus’ Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), a suite of non-transgenic breeding technologies, which includes plant cell biology, genomics and cutting-edge precision genome editing. She was the lead author on the published research in Plant Physiology, titled “Oligonucleotide-Mediated Genome Editing Provides Precision and Function to Engineered Nucleases and Antibiotics in Plants”.

The San Diego Business Journal recognized Sauer as one of San Diego’s Women Who Mean Business in 2016.