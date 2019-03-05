CHS Acquires West Central Distribution

CHS Inc., recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of West Central Distribution, LLC, a full-service wholesale distributor of agronomy products headquartered in Willmar, Minnesota.

"Completing the acquisition of West Central demonstrates our commitment to provide more of the products, services and technologies cooperatives, retailers and our farmer-owners need to compete," said Gary Halvorson, senior vice president, CHS Agronomy. "Ownership of West Central expands our agronomy platform, positions CHS as a leading supply partner to cooperatives and retailers serving growers throughout the United States and adds value for CHS owners."

West Central offers crop protection, nutrients and other specialized agronomy products to cooperatives and independent retailers. With 30 locations, West Central expands the distribution assets, capabilities, and expertise of CHS Agronomy, which currently offers a globally-integrated wholesale crop nutrient supply chain and an array of retail seed, crop protection, fertilizer and agronomic technologies and services.

"Joining CHS builds on our shared values and history of collaboration," said Mike Fiebelkorn, West Central president. "With the combined strengths of both organizations, we can better meet the needs of CHS and West Central customers."

CHS has owned 25 percent of West Central since January 2015. With the completion of the transaction, West Central's more than 200 employees become CHS employees.