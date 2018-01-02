Chinese Seaweed Fertilizer Expands to U.S.

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group announces the launch of its U.S. business division. Seawin Biotech Group has produced fertilizer products from seaweed for more than 17 years, and has grown to be China’s largest manufacturer of that type of product.

The company’s products span almost 100 seaweed-derived fertilizer and bio-stimulant products.

Fred Tennant has been appointed General Manager of Seawin Biotech USA and will lead U.S. sales from California.

“The North American market will be our key market for the next decade, while our ultimate goal is to become one of the most technologically advanced global companies in this industry,” says President and CEO of Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group, Mr. Jun Wei Shan. I have great confidence in the United States market, and I believe Fred Tennant has the ability to lead our business to success.”

Seawinner is the most prominent brand of products for Seawin Biotech Group, and these fertilizers can be applied via foliar application or via drip tape irrigation.