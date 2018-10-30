China Lowering Protein Requirements

China is making major changes due to its ongoing trade battle with the U.S. China's Feed Industry Association approving new standards for feed for pigs and chickens. It is lowering the protein levels in pig feed by 1.5% and for chickens by 1%. The government says these new standards would lower China's annual soybean consumption by 14 million metric tons.



That's a drop of around 13-percent from last year. The change is expected to lower China's soymeal consumption from 71 million metric tons...to around 60 million metric tons. The ministry did not say when the new standards would take effect.

