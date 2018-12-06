China Isn't Buying U.S. Soybeans, Yet

Analysts China
Despite talk, as of Thursday China hadn't made any new purchases of U.S. soybeans. ( MGN )
As of Thursday afternoon, China hasn't purchased any U.S. soybeans. That's despite White House officials saying China is already buying U.S. soybeans today. U.S. Farm Report analysts Craig VanDyke or Top Third and Garrett Toay of AgTraderTalk say if that changes sometime soon, and China starts buying beans, even a small sale could signal an "olive branch" in the talks between the two countries.
