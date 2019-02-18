China Buys Beans, Then Cancels: So, Where Do Exports Stand Today?

As a Chinese trade delegation prepares to continue talks in the U.S. this week, USDA is still trying to catch up on export data.

Last week, it was announced China bought beans, but the country also cancelled a purchase. So, where do exports sit today? Also, considering some analysts think soybeans are overpriced, how could soybean prices impact the acreage debate?

Chip Nellinger of Blue Reef Agri-Marketing, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain and Alan Hoskins of American Farm Mortgage and Legence Bank bring you the latest U.S. Farm Report marketing discussion from the National Farm Machinery Show.