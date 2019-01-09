China Approves Five Genetically Modified Crops for Import

China is approving five new genetically modified crops for import. That could mean more options for U.S. growers shipping grains overseas.

The five are:

DowDupont-DP4114 Qrome Corn and DAS-44406-6 soybean

BASF-SYHT0H2 soybean and RF3 canola

Bayer-MON 88302 canola

Reuters reports two of the approved grains have been on the waiting list for permission for six years. China has not approved any G.M. crop traits for import since July of 2017. The U.S. remains the world's biggest producer of G.M. crops.

