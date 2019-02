Optimism continues to build that a trade deal can be worked out with China as efforts continue to do something about the tariffs.

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue said U.S. negotiators are asking China to reduce tariffs on U.S. ethanol. China imposed tariffs of up to 70 percent on U.S. ethanol last summer. Perdue said he would like to see a level below 15 percent.

