"Chance" to See December Corn Futures North of $4

The export picture for corn continues to improve, and could give hope to increased prices coming off a record corn harvest in 2017.



At the National Farm Machinery Show, Jarod Creed, owner of JC Marketing Services, LLC, says demand is “ramping up.”



“We’re starting to use more than we’re really raising on a yearly basis,” he said on AgDay.



There’s been multiple reports of dryness out of Argentina, which could put a strain on the corn crop there. Weather conditions in South America coupled with estimates that the U.S. corn acres could be surpassed by soybean acres, Creed says this is the first time in several years there’s been a lot of positive information with corn.



“Just because you have positive information, we still have to work through that glut of grain from last year,” said Creed.



