Champions Of Conservation

America’s Conservation Ag Movement is a broad national effort to help farmers, ranchers and growers continue their journey to conserve our shared natural resources and promote sustainable food production.

If you’re looking for outstanding, real examples of farmers and ranchers using conservation practices effectively on their land, then consider the five families and individuals from across the U.S. that Farm Journal’s “AgDay” featured earlier this winter. In each of the five stories, the farmers and ranchers share their personal stories about how conservation practices have contributed to the environment as well as their respective ag enterprises.

You can watch their recorded stories at www.AgWeb.com/ACAM

Tim, Nathan and Carrie Brause, Sunny Slopes Farm, Bucyrus, Ohio, have 1,550-plus crop acres. The farm employs in-field waterways, is 100% no-till and uses 4R nutrient management. In some fields, they plant a cover crop blend with up to 17 crop species. The farm includes quail buffers and 60 acres of tree plantings.

Debbie Lyons-Blythe and her husband, Duane, are cattle producers based in the Flint Hills of Kansas near White City. Debbie is a strong advocate for the beef industry and wants consumers to learn about how beef is produced and what a nutritious, high-quality product today’s industry provides. Her blog is KidsCowsandGrass.com.

Brad and Peggy Greenway have a diversified farm near Mitchell, South Dakota, where they raise pigs, cattle, corn, soybeans and wheat. They take advantage of new techniques and technologies—from modern climate-controlled pig barns to using precision technology for growing crops.

Jeff Huckaby, Grimmway Farms, is a fourth-generation farmer with deep roots in the produce industry. From Bakersfield, California, he has been integral in establishing Grimmway’s global organic business, which leads the category.

Lee Kinnard, Kinnard Farms, runs a 6,000-cow dairy near Casco, Wisconsin. The farm’s conservation-minded efforts include installing an innovative manure separation system and trialing bark beds to clean water coming off of fields.

The video series was developed thanks to the foundational partners of America’s Conservation Ag Movement—a large and diverse public-private partnership empowering farmers to adopt profitable conservation and stewardship practices. In cooperation with Farm Journal’s Trust In Food initiative and the Farm Journal Foundation, partners include American Farmland Trust, Corteva Agriscience, Ducks Unlimited, National Corn Growers Association, National Pork Board, Sanderson Farms, Syngenta, The Nature Conservancy, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Valent. Learn more about the movement at www.trustinfood.com