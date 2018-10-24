Certis USA Hires New Leader

As the head of Certis USA retires after 20 years of service, Mike Allan, a former Isagro USA employee, is prepared to step in.

Tim Damico, Certis USA executive vice president, says as he prepares to retire, he has no doubts on whether Allan can fill his place.

"Being an integral part of Certis USA and the biopesticide industry has been an exhilarating and rewarding journey and personally one of the most fruitful experiences in my 40-year career in agricultural crop protection,” Damico said in a press release. “I have all the confidence in Mike that he will continue to carry on the Certis USA legacy of being the leader in the biopesticide industry."

Beginning Nov. 1, 2018, Allan will take his place as vice president, North America at Certis USA. At Isagro USA, Allan served as vice president, biorationals and president, North America. He also worked previously for Arysta/Tomen as global business development manager and product manager of fumigants and fungicides.

Allan received a bachelor of science in natural resource management, environmental services from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and his master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Allan says Damico had set a high bar for success, but he is excited to get to work.

Although the company is prepared for the future, Jow-Lih Su, CEO and president of Certis USA, says Damico’s effects on the company will not fade.

“Tim also made significant contributions to the biopesticide industry by serving on the board of the Biological Products Industry Alliance (BPIA) and represented Certis USA and BPIA in various industry events,” Su said in a press release. “Tim's efforts and those of other company team members, whose efforts he championed, led to Certis USA being named member of the year by BPIA."