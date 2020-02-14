Certis USA Announces CEO Succession Plan

Certis USA announced that President and CEO Jow-Lih Su will transition his duties this year after nearly 20 years building Certis USA into one of the world’s leading biopesticides companies. Amy O’Shea, a veteran of the agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries joins Certis USA as President effective immediately and will assume the CEO role on July 1. Dr. Su will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Certis USA after July 1.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer and distributor of a broad line of biopesticide products for specialty agricultural and horticultural markets and the home and garden market. Certis USA products provide valuable solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today’s growers.



“We are grateful for Dr. Su’s leadership, dedication, and vision that has built Certis USA into a leading global biopesticides company.” Hitoshi Kudo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Certis USA and General Manager of the AgriScience Division of Mitsui & Co, said in a news release. “We are confident that Certis USA will continue to thrive with its experienced and dedicated team under the new leadership of O’Shea.”



Prior to joining Certis USA, O’Shea spent 23 years in various leadership roles at FMC Corporation, most recently as Vice President and Business Director for the North American region of FMC where she was responsible for the P&L of a $1.1 billion region and led a multi-functional team of 280 employees. O’Shea has also held global sales, marketing and general management roles within FMC’s agriculture, health, nutrition and environmental divisions, including Country Manager for the Latin America North region based in Guadalajara, Mexico.



“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the Certis USA team and to continue on the path set forth by Jow-Lih Su,” noted O’Shea. “As leaders in the biopesticide market, we remain committed to providing novel solutions to growers seeking sustainable alternatives in the specialty agriculture, horticulture, and home and garden markets.”

