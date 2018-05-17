Central Life Sciences

Are your customers looking for solutions for stored grain insect control? Diacon® IGR PLUS features both an adulticide and an insect growth regulator to kill adult insects on contact and help prevent future generations from emerging. Diacon® IGR PLUS is labeled for both bin applications and on grain, so your customers can control insects with one convenient product. Diacon® IGR PLUS is available in 1-quart and 2.5-gallon sizes.

For more information on Diacon® IGR PLUS, visit BugFreeGrains.com, or call 1-800-248-7763.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.