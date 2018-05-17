Central Life Sciences

Are your customers looking for solutions for stored grain insect control? Diacon® IGR PLUS features both an adulticide and an insect growth regulator to kill adult insects on contact and help prevent future generations from emerging. Diacon® IGR PLUS is labeled for both bin applications and on grain, so your customers can control insects with one convenient product. Diacon® IGR PLUS is available in 1-quart and 2.5-gallon sizes.

For more information on Diacon® IGR PLUS, visit BugFreeGrains.com, or call 1-800-248-7763.