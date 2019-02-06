Cellular Meat & Pig Sensors: 10 Selected for Pearse Lyons Accelerator

( Alltech )
The 2019 class of The Pearse Lyons Accelerator have been chosen, highlighting 10 livestock products that will have significant effect on the industry moving forward. Two winners are U.S. products and the others are from Canada, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.
The participants will also present at ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, Ky., in May.
Now in it
’s third year, more than 251 startups from 53 countries applied for The Pearse Lyons Accelerator. The project was the “brainchild” of the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, who founded Alltech animal nutrition company. Participants are mentored by Alltech’s leadership team.
“Our class of 2019 startups focus on all aspects of agriculture, including animal welfare, meat quality, crop health and increased productivity,” Lyons said in a company release. “The final group of startups reflect the full scope of Alltech's global operations, and we believe that their technologies can help make both Alltech and our customers more sustainable, profitable and innovative.”
The 2019 Pearse Lyons Accelerator class:
- SomaDetect (Canada): In-line sensor that measures every critical indicator of dairy quality (fat, protein, somatic cell count, progesterone and antibiotics) from every cow at every milking.
- Higher Steaks (United Kingdom): Using state-of-the-art cell culture techniques, a small sample of cells from an animal will be expanded by feeding these cells. When these cells have grown, they become the desired meat product.
- SwineTech (United States): SwineTech is the world’s leading solution to reduce piglet crushing and pre-weaning mortality, and also for monitoring sow health.
- Breedr (United Kingdom): The world's first app for livestock farmers that uses shared data to optimize yield, quality and profitability.
- Biome Makers (United States): Measuring crop health and functional biodiversity by using DNA sequencing and intelligent computing.
- Global Resonance (United Kingdom): Bringing real-time data from the start to the end of the food supply chain directly into business systems.
- FarmCloud (Portugal): Allows plug-and-play integration with climate and feeding controllers from a wide range of manufacturers.
- Terra NutriTECH (Ireland): Adding precise amounts of feed supplements into the water systems on farms, reducing labor and improving returns.
- FOLIUM (United Kingdom): Removal of feed bacteria via CRISPR.
- InTouch (Ireland): Online feed management solution for dairy farmers.