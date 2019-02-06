Cellular Meat & Pig Sensors: 10 Selected for Pearse Lyons Accelerator

The 2019 class of The Pearse Lyons Accelerator have been chosen, highlighting 10 livestock products that will have significant effect on the industry moving forward. Two winners are U.S. products and the others are from Canada, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The participants will also present at ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, Ky., in May.

Now in it ’ s third year, more than 251 startups from 53 countries applied for The Pearse Lyons Accelerator. The project was the “brainchild” of the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, who founded Alltech animal nutrition company. Participants are mentored by Alltech’s leadership team.

“Our class of 2019 startups focus on all aspects of agriculture, including animal welfare, meat quality, crop health and increased productivity,” Lyons said in a company release. “The final group of startups reflect the full scope of Alltech's global operations, and we believe that their technologies can help make both Alltech and our customers more sustainable, profitable and innovative.”

The 2019 Pearse Lyons Accelerator class: