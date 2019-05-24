Celebrate With Beef on Memorial Day, National Burger & Brisket Days

Memorial Day festivities are the official start to summer, and a major time for beef consumption. May is National Beef Month and National Barbecue Month—all fabulous reasons to promote the beef industry.

But don't forget May 28th, national days of celebration for hamburgers and brisket! Here's a fun round up to celebrate these two cuts of beef:

MUST READ: Beef Drove 2018 Meat Department Sales. Beef sales are up 6.0% nationwide! @Beef https://t.co/jJuk44kxRQ pic.twitter.com/7LkamihLco — Beef Checkoff (@BeefCheckoff) April 29, 2019

Happy #NationalBBQMonth! This month we’re sharing our tips for getting the most out of your home grilling! Get our full list of #brisket tips here: https://t.co/BYxaElX7Q7 pic.twitter.com/xAlJUp7spp — Smokey Mo's BBQ (@SmokeyMosBBQSA) May 23, 2019

Burgers and brisket are a favorite for the barbecue grill, but also in a variety of other recipes.

Families looking to take their burger game to the next level and satisfy beef burger cravings this summer can find all the inspiration they need from the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Tastiest Burgers Collection. Try the Thai Burger or the Garlic-Herb Cheeseburger for something new! See other burger tips here.

While briskets shine in barbecue during the summer, in the fall and winter, briskets bring a depth of flavor in other ways. Want to take a break from BBQ and try a traditional brisket recipe this weekend? This beef brisket is as flavorful as can be. Carrots and dried plums make for the perfect autumn accompaniment to this roast. See this recipe from the American Heart Association and the Beef Checkoff.

If you are up for a challenge, we’d like to see some American challengers to the Guinness world record for the largest hamburger!

The current record holder is Wolfgang Leeb, Tom Reicheneder, Rudi Dietl, Josef Zellner, Hans Maurer and Christian Dischinger, in Pilsting, Germany on July 9, 2017. Their hamburger weighed 2,566 lb. 9 oz., and consisted of three meat patties, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, onions, hamburger sauce and a bun.

Safety should always be priority No. 1 at any food gathering—from grilling safety to food safety.

Click here for more food safety tips from USDA to keep your picnic full of summer fun.