CCA Experts In the Field: Year-Round Planning Equals Success

As director of agronomy for The Fertilizer Institute, Sally Flis says ag retailers and certified crop advisors (CCAs) are hard at work to help farmers implement sustainable agronomic practices for success.

“Sustainable agronomy touches on the three pillars we've identified through our 4R nutrient stewardship program of being economically, environmentally, and socially responsible,” she explains.

As an example she says good results for the environment have to have benefits across the supply chain to build a more sustainable system. And that’s where the role of a CCA is valuable in helping farmers find success and move forward with sustainable practices.

“CCAs are out working with producers year round to get sustainable agronomy practices implemented. In the off season they are working to plan based on records that were kept during the farming season, and in season it includes soil testing and tissue testing to figure out the practices that need to be evaluated and implemented to have a successful crop year,” she says. “But our CCAs and ag retailers are out there working on a day to day basis with producers to find the best plan.”

She also shares examples of this kind of thoughtful advising in the 4R Advocate program.

The Fertilizer Institute is the industry trade group for the fertilizer business in the U.S. spanning production, distribution, and retail channels.

You can learn more at the upcoming Sustainable Agronomy Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hosted by the CCA program and the American Society of Agronomy on July 10 and 11, the core focus of the conference will be in-field and farm-gate implementation not abstract science, hype, or vague concepts

Learn how to further implement sustainable agronomy using sound science, proven field techniques, and cutting-edge technologies. The program will also include local cropping system considerations related to sustainable practices.

Registration includes 1.5 days of sessions, lunch & breaks, up to 11 CEUs, and direct access to the leading experts in the field of Sustainable Agronomy.

The Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program is established as the benchmark for agronomy professionals and is the largest, voluntary certification program in North American agriculture. It provides base-level standards for agronomic knowledge through a national and regional testing process, and raises those standards through annual continuing-education requirements. An agronomist who becomes a CCA has demonstrated commitment, education, expertise, and experience when advising farmers on making the best land management, agronomic, and economic decisions possible.

