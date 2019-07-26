CCA Experts In The Field: Sustainability Is Driven By Trusted Advisors

The No. 1 opportunity of implement sustainable agronomy is education says JW Lemons, National Agronomist for SQM North America.

"It's important to make the agricultural consultants aware of sustainable practices," he says. "They are the people making the advice out in the field."

And he also says it's important to realize that sustainability isn't driven by one individual practice.

"There's not one answer. It's a combination of all the cultural practices, fertilizer practices, irrigation practices, tillage, seeding decisions, and picking the right crop for the right area," he says.

Hear more from Lemons in this AgriTalk interview: