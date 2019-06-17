CCA Experts In The Field: 3 Prongs of Sustainable Agronomy

Defining sustainable agronomy includes three facets: economically viable, environmentally sound, and socially acceptable. Orvin Bontrager, a crop consultant with Servi-Tech in Aurora, Neb., says now is the time for consultants to highlights how they are promoting sustainable practices.

“I’ve been working with growers for over 30 years, and we’ve been using sustainable practices,” he says.

Particularly as people from outside of agriculture put a critical eye on farming practices, Bontrager gives examples with fertilizer recommendations and weed control to illustrate how he applies the concept of sustainable agronomy to help farmers be profitable and respect the environment.

“With fertilizer recommendations, we soil test and put on what we need with the crop. And with herbicide management, we’ve used multiple modes of action. We strive to meet all three parts of what it means to be using sustainable agronomy,” he says.

You can hear more from Bontrager in this interview from AgriTalk Radio:

You can learn more at the upcoming Sustainable Agronomy Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hosted by the CCA program and the American Society of Agronomy on July 10 and 11, the core focus of the conference will be in-field and farm-gate implementation not abstract science, hype, or vague concepts.

Learn how to further implement sustainable agronomy using sound science, proven field techniques, and cutting-edge technologies. The program will also include local cropping system considerations related to sustainable practices.

Registration includes 1.5 days of sessions, lunch & breaks, up to 11 CEUs, and direct access to the leading experts in the field of Sustainable Agronomy.

The Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program is established as the benchmark for agronomy professionals and is the largest, voluntary certification program in North American agriculture. It provides base-level standards for agronomic knowledge through a national and regional testing process, and raises those standards through annual continuing-education requirements. An agronomist who becomes a CCA has demonstrated commitment, education, expertise, and experience when advising farmers on making the best land management, agronomic, and economic decisions possible.

