CBP intercepts prohibited Mexican fruit

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists in Cincinnati have intercepted nearly 2.5 tons of prohibited mangoes, strawberry guava and grugru fruit from Mexico.

The CBP has nabbed the 4,850 pounds of fresh fruit in 97 separate packages since Jan. 1, all from a single shipper in the state of Morelos, south of Mexico City, and destined for multiple locations in the U.S., according to a news release.

The shipments were manifested as crafts, decorations, dried fruits and flours.

The CBP’s agriculture specialists work to protect U.S. agriculture from the accidental introduction of foreign diseases and pests, such as the mango seed weevil, guava weevils and fruit flies.

“Our agriculture specialists work to protect our U.S. crops and food supply each and every day,” CBP Cincinnati supervisory agriculture specialist Barbara Hassan said in the release. “This is one example of how their dedication makes a difference to security of the American agriculture trade.”