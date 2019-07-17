Cargill Closing Feed Mills in China Due to ASF

African Swine Fever continues to affect the Chinese markets.

Now Cargill has announced it has closed animal-feed mills in China in recent months and that's partly due to the spread of ASF which has reduced demand.

Cargill's president of animal nutrition telling Reuters it's not a six-month trend for China to recover but a 24-to-36-month kind of resetting of the world's population of animals.

The disease has killed more than a million pigs in China since last summer and has dropped demand for soymeal, pre-mixes and other feed ingredients.