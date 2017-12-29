Capture Reduced Seminar Registration, Tax Write Off

If you’re planning to attend the 2018 Top Producer Seminar, January 23-26 in Chicago, there’s no sense in waiting to get registered. If you register before the December 31 deadline, you’ll capture early bird pricing and you’ll be able to write off the seminar on your 2017 taxes.

Hundreds of farmers from nearly 30 states attend the annual Top Producer Seminar in Chicago. Here’s what last year’s attendees had to say about the event:

“Very professional conference with high quality speakers and a wide variety of content.”

Great program for a great group of agriculturalists.”

“This was one of the most informative meetings all year long by far!”

“Great networking—not only with other producers, but also the relationships forged with sponsors.”

A few tweets from the 2017 event:

“‘Anything that grows too fast is a weed. Growth is #1 cause for businesses to fail.’ Dr. Dave Kohl” via @davisfarmsIN

“Every financial decision you make (or don’t) ends up in your balance sheet: leverage, capital assets ... .” via @farmcreditmid

“Twitter is the best leverage that Trump has against the press.” via @sf28430

“From one hockey coach to another, great seeing Jim Craig in person at Top Producer Today! @JimCraigUSA #bebetterthanyesterday” via @hendribyro

“Don’t be ashamed to make money farming. @IndianaGrainCo” via @Mollie_Spring

Attend 2018 Top Producer Seminar

When: Jan. 23–26



Where: Hilton Chicago Hotel Downtown, 720 S. Michigan Ave.



What: Welcome reception on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with Trust In Food Symposium attendees; business education and Top Producer of the Year banquet on Wednesday, Jan. 25; “U.S. Farm Report” taping and business education with lunch keynote on Thursday, Jan. 26; and sponsor breakfast followed by two mainstage presentations on the global ag economy and event wrap-up at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27



More Info: To register for the seminar or for additional information, visit TopProducerSeminar.com.

Thanks to our 2018 Top Producer Seminar sponsors: