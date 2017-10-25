CapstanAg Provides PinPoint II on Rogator C Series

Beginning in the fall of 2017, CapstanAg and AGCO have reached an OEM agreement. RoGator C Series sprayers will be outfitted with PinPoint II.

PinPoint II provides control of flow at the nozzle body on an individual level. The system

maintains constant pressure to apply the right rate at the chosen droplet size for consistent application. It is paired with CapMaps boundary software and valve, plunger and flowmeter diagnostics.

Dealer installed kits will be available for sprayers that need the upgrade. Contact CapstanAg or the local AGCO dealer. PinPoint and SharpShooter dealer kits for all makes and models of AGCO sprayers can be installed.