Camso Plans Second Track Manufacturing Plant in Kansas

Camso has announced plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. According to a company release, Camso will open its second track system manufacturing facility in Kansas.

The new manufacturing plant is scheduled to be operational in early 2020 and will be located in Junction City, Kan., which is about 80 miles from the company’s existing facility in Emporia, Kan.

“Camso is putting the means in place to help deliver on the increasing demand of our Agriculture and Construction track products,” Hugues Lajoie, vice president and general manager of agriculture at Camso said in a press release. “This new location will allow for a strong collaboration between the two plants to produce and deliver quality products to our customers. Moreover, the new site will allow access to a talented local workforce that will allow Camso to add 35 individuals to our team.”

The new facility in Junction City will be 139,000 square feet and will provide products for the company’s OEM and replacement markets.

Other recent headlines from Camso include:

Camso Increases Prices In Aftermarket Tires

Camso Showcases High Speed Track Technology