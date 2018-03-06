Camso Launches Remanufactured Tracks and Wheels Program

Camso launched its certified remanufactured tracks and wheels program with two options to extend the lives of tracks and wheels. Camso can either put new tread bars on the customer’s old tracks or customers can order remanufactured products from the company’s inventory through a local Camso dealer.

“With this program, Camso is giving multiple lives to a product farmers have always trusted, and provides an alternative to get into a Camso track or wheel product,” says Martin Lunkenbein, service and aftermarket sales executive director – agriculture at Camso. “As track applications become more popular among farmers, our remanufactured program offers customers an affordable way to increase the return on investment from their purchase.”

Last summer, the company piloted the remanufactured products by monitoring their performance for more than 500 hours in the field. Lunkenbein says results were positive and the tread bars of both the remanufactured tracks and the new tracks showed the same level of performance.

“This is a game changer in the way customers will purchase tracks and wheels in the future,” says Lunkenbein. “Customers can now think of a product that provides the lowest operating cost through its first life, while considering the multiple lives that can be delivered after its initial cycle.”

Camso’s certified remanufactured tracks and wheels program will be available starting March 16, 2018.