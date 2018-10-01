Camel Loose In Illinois Cornfield

During harvest, there are pictures circulated of all kinds of wildlife flushed out of corn fields by combines--deer, turkeys, feral hogs, even bears. But a camel?

Just yesterday morning, Macon County Sheriffs in central Illinois had unique task of rounding up a camel. The location was just northeast of Decatur, Ill., along Interstate 72 and near the exit for Illinois 48.

As reported by the Herald & Review, “After chasing it around for an hour and a half, the camel finally wore itself out,” Sheriff's Lt. Jamie Belcher said. "Three deputies and one of our animal control wardens were able to get the owner close enough to where he could lasso the camel with a rope and return it to its pen.”

The camel was returned to its owner, who keeps a total of two of humped mammals.