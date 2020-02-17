California Inches Deeper in Drought

AgDay Weather 021720
California is seeing more of a moderate drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, as of Thursday, February 13, 46 percent of California is considered abnormally dry. Nearly 10 percent of the state is under a moderate drought.
Those numbers are higher than the week prior as well. It’s something Mike Hoffman, an AgDay Meteorologist, is watching too.
“[Drought has] improved in the Northwest and it’s [become] worse out West,” says Hoffman.
The drought monitor still shows some drought in Eastern and Southern Texas. He says the Southeast is seeing too much water in some places.
Click on the video to watch your AgDay Weather segment.
