California Inches Deeper in Drought

California is seeing more of a moderate drought.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, as of Thursday, February 13, 46 percent of California is considered abnormally dry. Nearly 10 percent of the state is under a moderate drought.

Those numbers are higher than the week prior as well. It’s something Mike Hoffman, an AgDay Meteorologist, is watching too.

“[Drought has] improved in the Northwest and it’s [become] worse out West,” says Hoffman.

The drought monitor still shows some drought in Eastern and Southern Texas. He says the Southeast is seeing too much water in some places.