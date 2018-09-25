Calculate ROI with Up-to-Date Market Prices

Adding to its FARMserver platform, Beck’s Hybrids is launching their Return on Investment “ROI” Calculator. It allows users to view average profit or loss per acre with market prices updated automatically every 15 minutes.

Users can view ROI two ways: a percent of overall costs or as a cost per bu. analysis. Average yield is preloaded into the app, but can be updated as real numbers come in, in addition input costs can be updated in real-time.

Another new layer is available that allows user to evaluate harvest data ROI using the most recent numbers at the fields level. The Profitability Map shows black areas of a field, profitable, and red areas, not profitable.