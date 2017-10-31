Burrus Seed's Tom Burrus Passes Away

Thomas (Tom) Burrus died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 in his home. The 68 year old was married to Marcy Bramley in 1969 and is also survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, one brother and several nieces and nephews.

Burrus worked full-time at Burrus Seed since graduating from Illinois College in 1971. He served as president of Burrus Bros. & Assoc. Growers. Burrus was highly involved in his community and the seed industry serving as former president of the Independent Professional Seed Association, Illinois Crop Improvement Association and 33 years in the Illinois Foundation Seed, Inc. He also served his community in the hospital, college, drainage district and in his church.

He was recognized with many accolades from his involvement in the seed industry and volunteerism in his community. Burrus is remembered for his enthusiasm and encouragement for others as well as his sincere interest and compassion for others. He was a hard worker who diligently ran toward his goals and consistently supported and advocated for the seed industry and farmers.

Funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 22, 2017 at 11:00 at Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Ill. The family will host friends from 3:00 to 7:00 Wednesday at the Arenzville United Methodist Church in Arenzille. His family suggests memorials for the Arenzville United Methodist Church, Passavant Area Hospital Foundation or the Independent Professional Seed Association Scholarship.