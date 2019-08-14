Bunge Global HQ Will Move to St. Louis

Bunge Limited will make a 15 hour move from White Plains, New York to St. Louis, Mo. The company recently announced it will relocate its global headquarters to the Show Me State to “leverage shared capabilities and enhance collaboration.”

“While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations and customers,” said Gregory Heckman, Bunge’s CEO in a recent news release. “Moving the global headquarters to a location where Bunge has a major business presence is a big step forward in shifting the company’s operating model to align around a more efficient, streamlined global business structure.”

Currently the company is in the early planning stages of this move and anticipate completing it by the end of the second quarter in 2020.