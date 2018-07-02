Brock Names New Leader for Sales And Distribution Strategy

Brock Grain Systems has named Don Sjolin vice president and general manager. The newcomer to Brock will be responsible for sales, manufacturing and distribution.

According to a company news release, Sjolin comes to Brock with management experience from the composite materials, firefighting and fire protection equipment, electronics, and automated material handling equipment industries.

Founded in 1957, Brock Grain Systems has a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors. Brock is part of CT, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway-owned company.