Brock Names New Leader for Sales And Distribution Strategy

Brock Grain Systems
( Brock )

Brock Grain Systems has named Don Sjolin vice president and general manager. The newcomer to Brock will be responsible for sales, manufacturing and distribution.

According to a company news release, Sjolin comes to Brock with management experience  from the composite materials, firefighting and fire protection equipment, electronics, and automated material handling equipment industries.

Founded in 1957, Brock Grain Systems has a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors. Brock is part of CT, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway-owned company.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.