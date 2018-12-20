BREAKING UPDATE: China Makes a Second Buy of U.S. Soybeans This Week

The USDA is reporting a second buy by China this week of U.S. soybeans. It reports a purchase today by China of 204,000 mt of soybeans. It also reports a sale of 257,000 mt of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations.

This is on top of a confirmed buy yesterday of 1,199,000 mt by China. That buy is now listed by USDA as the 9th largest buy in 10 years, and also the biggest purchase by China in over a year. It topped last week's buy of 1,130,000 mt, which remains on the list as the 10th biggest buy.

China has now purchased 3.260 mmt of U.S. soybeans since the trade truce began earlier this month.

Keep in mind, usually during the year, China purchases somewhere in the neighborhood of 35 mmt of beans.

