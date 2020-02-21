BREAKING: President Promises Additional Trade Aid to Farmers if Needed

Could another round of China trade aid be on the way for farmers? President Trump is weighing in.

He took to Twitter on Friday with the following:

However, speaking at the USDA Ag Outlook Forum in Washington on Thursday, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said that a third Market Facilitation Program payment was unlikely. "The market will handle...the pricing of commodities going forward," Perdue told reporters at the conference.

He said the government might reconsider if there was an unexpected disruption in global trade flows.

Perdue said he expected Chinese buying of U.S. agriculture exports to ramp up this spring after the coronavirus outbreak in China abates.

The ranking member of the House Ag Committee said earlier this week he thought MFP 3 would happen. Republican Mike Conaway of Texas said he thought there would be another payment to America's farmers due to the coronavirus possibly making it difficult for China to keep their buying commitments.

