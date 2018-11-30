BREAKING NEWS: New USMCA Signed

President Trump joined the leaders of Mexico and Canada in signing a revised North American trade deal. President Trump gathered with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on the sidelines of Friday's G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Trump says the new agreement "changes the trade landscape forever."

Lawmakers in each country still need to ratify the agreement, but that may prove difficult in the U.S., with Democrats taking control of the House in January. Several Democrats are demanding changes.

This is a developing story being followed right now by AgDay. Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest.