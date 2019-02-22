BREAKING NEWS: China Commits to Soybean Purchases, Live Analysis

China FB Live 2-22_
Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump ( MGN Image )

WATCH LIVE: Analysis of breaking news that China will purchase an additional 10 million metric tons of soybeans with AgDay's Clinton Griffiths, Pro Farmer Washington Analyst Jim Wiesemeyer and AgriTalk Radio host Chip Flory.

 

