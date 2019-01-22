BREAKING NEWS: Applications for MFP Extended

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the deadline to apply for the Market Facilitation Program is being extended. The announcement was made at the same time details were released that FSA offices across the country would be open for additional services, starting January 24th.

Perdue says the deadline has been extended to February 14. The original deadline had been January 15. The announcement says other program deadlines may be modified and will be announced as they are addressed.

The release says FSA employees will be able to help people with the Market Facilitation Program when offices reopen on the 24th.

