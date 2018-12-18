BREAKING: China Returns to U.S. to Buy more Soybeans

Soybean traders in Chicago are reporting that China is back in the U.S. soybean market. New reports indicate an unknown quantity has again been sold to China. So far, the U.S. has confirmed buys of 1.5 MMT to the Asian nation since Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a trade truce during the G20 summit in Argentina.

Soybean markets are on the rise at mid-day. Nearby contracts are up about $.04 cents and soybean meal is also higher.

AgDay-TV continues to work to confirm the size of the this newest purchase.