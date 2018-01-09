Brandt Releases Product Finder Mobile App

The Brandt Product Finder app is available for iOS and Android and will give users the ability to search and mine Brandt’s entire portfolio of 300 US agriculture products.

On the app, users can find the label, safety data sheet and brochure. Products can be saved to the user’s “library” for quick reference. In the future, the company looks to make purchase options available via the app.

“As information becomes more necessary on-the-go, our goal is to provide access to product information wherever you are and whenever you need it,” said Karl Barnhart, Brandt Chief Marketing Officer. “For example, if you’re in the middle of a field getting ready to apply product, you have application rates and mixing information at your fingertips. And if you’ve saved the information in your library, you won’t even need internet access.”

The Brandt Product Finder app includes a smart search feature so users can quickly find the exact product they are looking for. In addition, there is an easy-to-use filtering system based on product category, type and formulation.

Users will also be able to find contact information for local Brandt sales reps.

The Brandt Product Finder app can be downloaded, free, by searching “Brandt Product Finder” in the App Store and Google Play Store.

