Brandt Promotes 5 To Leadership Positions

Brandt, a leading agriculture retailer and manufacturer of specialty agriculture products, has promoted five managers to corporate leadership positions.

Today’s promotions reflect Brandt’s new holding company structure. Implemented on 1 January 2020, the corporate structure enables the company to expand its leadership team and provide additional advancement opportunities within the organization. The five promotions represent leaders for the five customer-facing operating companies under Brandt, Inc., the new holding company umbrella.

In the Brandt Agronomic Services, LLC operating company, John Allen has been promoted to Vice President. He will continue to serve retail customers in Central Illinois, working with EVP and COO Tim McArdle to provide leadership and direction to Brandt’s cornerstone business unit. Allen is a 40-year employee who has worked his way up the management ladder after a distinguished career in the field. He was most recently Retail Sales Manager.

Brent Wallner has been promoted to Vice President of Brandt Dealer Support, LLC. A member of the Brandt team for 18 years, Wallner will be responsible for Brandt’s wholesale purchasing, industrial sales and customer service to retail customers. He will run Dealer Support with EVP Tim McArdle. Wallner was formerly Sales Manager in the dealer support division.

Brian Haschemeyer will lead Brandt Discovery & Innovation, LLC as a Vice President. Promoted two years ago to director of Brandt’s Discovery and Innovation unit, Haschemeyer leads the global team responsible for Brandt’s formulations, quality control and new products. Haschemeyer will re-port to EVP Bill Engel, acknowledging the critical role that innovation plays in Brandt’s success as a global company.

Ramon Georgis has been promoted to Vice President of Brandt International, LLC. Formerly director of International Sales, Georgis will provide increased leadership and direction for Brandt’s international businesses. He is charged with building out a distinguished international team, where he has already advanced team members Russell Gardner and Pablo Merello to leadership positions. Georgis will report to CEO Rick Brandt in this new role.

Mark Powell has been promoted to a new position: VP, Chief Development Officer. Formerly Seed Sales Manager in the Brandt Retail division, Powell will work to find and fulfill opportunities to grow across the entire organization. Reporting to the CEO, Powell’s role will be to develop ideas that keep advancing Brandt no matter where he finds them around the world or across the company.

“I’m proud to make these promotions,” said Rick Brandt, CEO of Brandt. “At Brandt, we don’t want to give people jobs, we want to establish and build careers. The Executive Team & I continue to work hard to put the right structure in place with the right people to continue to grow this company. I’m excited about these changes and I’m excited about the future.“

