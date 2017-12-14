Brandt Names New Territory Manager for Northeastern U.S.

Brandt announces that Randy Blackburn will led the ag sales team as Territory Sales Manager for the Northeast region, which includes PA, NJ, NY, CT, RI, MA, NH, VT and ME. Randy has over 25 years of ag sales experience in the northeastern U.S.He will report to Jeremy Rountree, Brandt Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager.

Randy is a certified Crop Advisor and a member of the American Society of Agronomy. He holds a B.S. degree in Soil and Crop Science from Texas A&M, as well as a B.S. degree in Biology from Abilene Christian University.





