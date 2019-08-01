Brandt Acquires Farmers Exchange Fertilizer

Brandt has acquired Farmers Exchange Fertilizer, Inc., which is located in Farmersville, Ill.

“We welcome Farmers Exchange to the Brandt family,” Rick Brandt, CEO & President of Brandt said in a news release. “We are deeply committed to the growers of Central Illinois and this additional location will help insure that we continue to provide support to them where and when they need it.”

This expands the footprint in central Illinois served by Brandt to include 26 retail locations covering more than one million acres. Farmers Exchange will be integrated into Brandt’s Retail Agronomy division to offer plant nutrients, crop protection products, precision ag, seeds and custom application.

Larry Lucas, the previous owner of Farmers Exchange, will remain with Brandt as a consultant.

