A Bowl of Cottonseed, Anyone?

You normally can’t eat cottonseeds. But thanks to work by researchers at Texas A&M AgriLife Research, cottonseeds might soon be a source of food for people and livestock alike.

Researcher Keerti Rathore has discovered how to silence a gene in cotton plants that produces a toxin called gossypol. While the toxin helps protect cotton from insects and pathogens, it makes the crop’s seeds inedible for humans and monogastric animals such as pigs, birds and fish.

With the gene silenced, the cottonseed can be eaten, ground into flour and even made into a peanut butter-like spread. The seeds also can provide a source of protein for animals that were unable to consume cottonseeds before Rathore’s discovery. In addition, the same cotton plant can still be used as a fiber, notes Rathore, based in the department of soil and crop sciences at Texas A&M.

“With the toxin removed from the cotton seed, it can potentially feed 500 million to 600 million people per year,” Rathore says. “There are a lot of poor countries that grow cotton as a crash crop, and their people also suffer from malnutrition. Imagine the goodwill this could generate from people around the world.”

Through a project funded by Cotton Incorporated, Rathore and the Texas A&M research team developed a transgenic cotton plant, TAM66274, with ultra-low gossypol levels in the seed that maintains normal plant-protecting gossypol levels in the rest of the plant.

“Gossypol suppression has been a part of our funded research portfolio for over 30 years,” notes Kater Hake, vice president of agricultural and environmental research for Cotton Incorporated. “It took time to tap the innate protein potential in the seed, time for the right technologies to develop and time for the right research team to come along.”

USDA has given Texas A&M AgriLife Research the green light for the TAM66274 research to move forward. The next step following inspections by the USDA is approval from the FDA, and after that it’s on to commercialization.

It is only the fourth time ever a university has successfully petitioned the USDA for deregulation—and the first time in Texas.

Rathore says he focused for nearly a quarter of a century on unlocking “the potential to make this new source of protein available to hundreds of millions of people.”

“I also realized the value to cotton farmers everywhere of removing gossypol from the cottonseed because such a product is likely to improve their income without any extra effort on their part or additional input,” Rathore says. “Such a product can be important from the standpoint of sustainability because farmers will produce fiber, feed and food from the same crop,” he adds.

Some animals are highly efficient in converting plant protein into high-quality meat protein. Rathore anticipates egg and broiler production could make the most efficient use of any available feed protein source.

Despite the obstacles, failures and lack of funding he faced, Rathore says it was the dedication and loyalty of his team and supporters, including the late Norman Borlaug, who was known as the “father of the Green Revolution,” that kept him going at times.

“Dr. Borlaug was the biggest supporter of this project, and during the lean times when I was struggling to get funding and after the failed attempts, [and] there were many, it was his words of encouragement that provided the inspiration to continue,” Rathore says.