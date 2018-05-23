Boots in the Field: Ugly Corn Week

In this week’s Boots In The Field Report, Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie announces the kick off of ugly corn week for a lot of folks. He covers who is most likely to see this and what some of the causes are. Ken discusses rootless corn and what dry weather has to do with a lot of the issues you might be seeing in your field like sulfur deficiency and bird damage.

